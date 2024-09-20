NEET UG 2024 question paper leak: CBI files second charge sheet against six accused

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET-UG paper leak

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a second charge sheet in the ongoing NEET UG 2024 question paper leak case, bringing new allegations against six individuals. The charge sheet was submitted before the Special Court for CBI cases in Patna and includes serious charges under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, as well as the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The accused in this charge sheet include:

Baldev Kumar aka Chintu Sunny Kumar Dr. Ahsanul Haque (Principal, Oasis School, Hazaribagh & City Coordinator) Md. Imtiyaz Alam (Vice-Principal, Oasis School and Centre Superintendent) Jamaluddin aka Jamal (Reporter, Hazaribagh) Aman Kumar Singh

Dr. Haque and Alam, in their official capacities for the NEET UG 2024 examination, allegedly conspired with the other accused to illegally obtain the question paper. The CBI has charged them under multiple sections of the IPC, including Section 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy), Section 420 (Cheating), and Section 409 (Criminal Breach of Trust), among others. Additionally, both have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act for their roles in the conspiracy.

This follows the CBI's first charge sheet, filed on August 1, 2024, against 13 individuals linked to the case. Since the investigation began, a total of 48 arrests have been made, highlighting the extensive nature of the operation. The CBI has also identified and reported the candidates who benefited from the leaked question paper to the National Testing Agency (NTA) for further action.

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities continuing to pursue leads and gather evidence related to the remaining accused and other aspects of the case. The CBI’s efforts aim to ensure accountability and uphold the integrity of the examination process.