Ravi Ashwin better than Babar Azam? India all-rounder surpasses former Pakistan Test captain in WTC 2023-25

Ravichandran Ashwin has been the toast of the nation ever since he smashed his sixth Test century on the opening day (September 19) against Bangladesh in Chennai. He and Ravindra Jadeja added 199 runs for the seventh wicket to help India recover from a precarious position of 144/6 in the first innings. Thanks to the star duo, the hosts managed to post 376 runs on the board after losing the toss with Ashwin scoring 113 runs and being the top-scorer.

With this knock, Ashwin took his WTC 2023-25 tally to 293 runs in 11 innings at an average of 26.63 with a fifty and a hundred each to his name. He also surpassed Babar Azam in the list of most runs scored in this WTC cycle. The former Pakistan Test skipper has lost his form in the format since last year and has only been able to muster 266 runs in 13 innings at a mediocre average of 20.46. He is yet to register a 50-plus score as well in this edition of WTC.

With a long Test season ahead for India, Ashwin has a great chance to climb in the list while Babar Azam, currently playing in the Champions Cup (domestic One-Day tournament in Pakistan), is also due to play seven Tests more in this WTC cycle - three against England at home in October, two against South Africa away and two against West Indies at home again.

Most runs in WTC 2023-25 among Ashwin and Babar

Player Matches (Innings) Runs Scored Average High score 50s/100s Ducks Ravi Ashwin 9 (11) 293 26.63 113 1/1 2 Babar Azam 7 (13) 266 20.46 41 - 1

