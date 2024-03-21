Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2024: Check BSEB Intermediate Result date and time updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2024 soon

Bihar Board Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release Class 12 results soon. It is expected that the officials from the board will soon confirm the date and time for the announcement of the Bihar Board Class 12 results. Students who appeared in the class 12 board exams will be able to download their results using their credentials on the login page. The link to download Bihar Board Class 12 2024 results will be provided on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

There are many speculations about the release of Bihar Board class 12 exam 2024. According to media reports, the BSEB 12th results are expected to be announced by the end of March. BSEB 12th exams were conducted from February 1 to 12 at various exam centres across the state wherein around 13 lakh students appeared for the exam. Using their roll number and roll code, students can access the Bihar Board Class 12 Science, Commerce, and Arts stream results on the official website.

BSEB Intermediate Results will be announced through a press conference at the Board's head office. The announcement will include the names of the class 12th toppers, pass percentage, total number of students, gender-wise results, as well as information regarding scrutiny and compartment exams.

Bihar Board Class 12 2024 Result: How to download results?

Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Navigate Bihar Board Class 12 2024 Result link

Enter your credentials, including roll number, date of birth and click on submit

Cross-check and download Bihar Board Class 12 2024 Result for future reference

Bihar Board Class 12 2024 Exam: Passing Marks

To pass the Bihar Board Class 12 2024 exams, the candidates are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks.

What after results?

After the announcement of the results, students can download their Bihar Board Class 12 mark sheets online, which will serve as provisional mark sheets. Hard copies of marksheets and pass certificates will be dispatched to schools and students will be able to collect them a few days thereafter. More information will be communicated during the result press conference.