Goa's Dabolim airport receives bomb threat email, security intensified

Panaji: Authorities at the Dabolim airport in South Goa on Monday received an email claiming bombs were planted on its premises, sending officials into a state of alarm. As a precautionary measure, the security has been stepped up at the airport, a senior official said.

Airport Director S V T Dhanamjaya Rao said that his office received an email in the morning regarding a bomb threat at the airport. "We are taking extra precautions now. While security has been heightened at the airport, the flight operations are unaffected," Rao said.

Authorities trying to find out origin of email

A police official confirmed that the Goa police received a formal complaint from the airport officials regarding the bomb threat. Subsequently, the bomb disposal squad was deployed to search the area. "We are not leaving any stone unturned. We are working as per the prescribed protocol," he said.

The airport director mentioned that they are currently investigating the origin of the email, which was also sent to other airports across the country.

Two passengers held for bomb threat at Delhi's IGI Airport

Earlier this month the Delhi Police had arrested two men for threatening the security staff at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The incident unfolded on April 5, when the duo were taken in custody from Delhi's IGI airport over security reasons.

The police said the passengers, identified as Jignesh Malan and Kashyap Kumar Lalani from Gujrat's Rajkot, were held for allegedly saying that they were carrying a 'nuclear bomb' during frisking at IGI airport.

Meanwhile, according to the police investigation, the passengers were contractors in the construction industry in Rajkot and had travelled to Delhi’s Dwarka from Gujarat for a business meeting.

