Two passengers held for nuclear bomb threat at Delhi's IGI Airport

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested two men for threatening the security staff at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The incident unfolded on April 5, when the duo were taken in custody from Delhi's IGI airport over security reasons.

The police said the passengers, identified as Jignesh Malan and Kashyap Kumar Lalani from Gujrat's Rajkot, were held for allegedly saying that they were carrying a 'nuclear bomb' during frisking at IGI airport.

Arrested people are out on bail now

Reportedly, while further investigation is being processed, the two are now out on bail. They are facing charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 182 and 505 (1)(b), based on the complaint and subsequent inquiry.

Moreover, the incident unfolded when the duo earlier on April 5 questioned the necessity of security screening and said they were checked before boarding the Akasa Air flight to Ahmedabad. Despite repeated requests by the staff to cooperate over the security protocol, one of them allegedly said they were carrying a nuclear bomb.

FIR filed by Akasa Airline

"Secondary Ladder Point Security (SLPC) for Akasa Air flight (DEL-AMD) was going... staff asked Jignesh Malani and Kashyap Kumar Lalani for frisking. During frisking, one of them commented, "What are you checking when it is already done?" The staff replied very politely, "Sir, it is a duty and an additional security measure for the security of the aircraft and its occupants." In response, one of the passengers allegedly replied, "Aap kya karoge main nuclear bomb le jaa raha hun? (What would you do if I'm carrying a nuclear bomb?)," the FIR filed by Akasa Airline read.

"After that, the passengers were not allowed to board the aircraft to ensure the safety of all occupants and the aircraft itself," the FIR added.

Meanwhile, according to the police investigation, the passengers were contractors in the construction industry in Rajkot and had travelled to Delhi’s Dwarka from Gujarat for a business meeting.

