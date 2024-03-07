Bomb threat to Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand College, students and staff evacuated

Follow us on Image Source : RAM LAL ANAND COLLEGE WEBSITE Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand College,

Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand College plunged into panic as a staff member received a bomb threat on Thursday morning. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena stated that the message was received at 9:34 am on WhatsApp.

Responding promptly, police, along with an ambulance, the Bomb Detection Team and the Bomb Disposal Squad, evacuated students and staff from the college premises. "Search and checking is being carried out. So far, nothing suspicious has been found," the officer said.

Bomb threat call at Delhi Airport

In a similar incident, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport received a bomb threat call by an anonymous caller on February 27. On enquiry, the threat was found to be a hoax, police said.

An officer said during enquiry the call was found to be bogus. Necessary safety protocols were followed keeping in view the security of the passengers, they added.

(With inputs PTI)