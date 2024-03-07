Thursday, March 07, 2024
     
Bomb threat to Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand College, students and staff evacuated

Following the threat message, police, along with an ambulance, the Bomb Detection Team and the Bomb Disposal Squad, rushed to the college and evacuated the students and staff.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: March 07, 2024 13:39 IST
Bomb threat to Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand College, students and staff evacuated
Image Source : RAM LAL ANAND COLLEGE WEBSITE Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand College,

Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand College plunged into panic as a staff member received a bomb threat on Thursday morning. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena stated that the message was received at 9:34 am on WhatsApp.

Responding promptly, police, along with an ambulance, the Bomb Detection Team and the Bomb Disposal Squad, evacuated students and staff from the college premises. "Search and checking is being carried out. So far, nothing suspicious has been found," the officer said.

Bomb threat call at Delhi Airport

In a similar incident, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport received a bomb threat call by an anonymous caller on February 27. On enquiry, the threat was found to be a hoax, police said.

An officer said during enquiry the call was found to be bogus. Necessary safety protocols were followed keeping in view the security of the passengers, they added. 

(With inputs PTI) 

