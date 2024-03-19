Bihar BSEB Class 12 Result 2024 expected THIS week, check alternative websites, how to check result via SMS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar BSEB Class 12 Result 2024 this week

Bihar BSEB 12th Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the class 12 results in 2024. As per the media reports, the results are expected to be expected to be released this week. However, there is still no confirmation on the release of BSEB Class 12 results. Students are advised to check the official website for the latest updates.

Bihar Class 12 exam 2024 was conducted from February 1 to 12. The official date for the release of Intermediate Board Exam Results is yet to be announced by the board. Students who are waiting for results will be able to check their results by following the easy steps given below.

Bihar BSEB 12th Result 2024 will be declared through a press conference, signalling the activation of the result link on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar BSEB Class 12 Result: How to download

Step 1: Go to secondary.biharboardonline.com, the official website of BSEB.

Step 2: Navigate 'BSEB Inter Result 2024 link' on the website's home page.

Step 3: Fill in the designated fields with your roll number and roll code, then click the 'submit' button.

Step 4: The Bihar 12th result 2024 will show up on the screen after it has been filed.

How to check 12th Result 2024 Bihar Board via SMS?

The official website may become inaccessible shortly after the BSEB Inter result 2024 is announced due to high traffic on the website. In this case, students can also use the methods below to verify their BSEB result 2024 class 12 via SMS:

Enter the message 'BIHAR12 ROLL-NUMBER' in text mode

Send this message to 56263

Keep the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 for future use

Bihar BSEB Class 12 Result: Alternative Website

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.com

Bihar BSEB Class 12 Result: Details on Marksheet

Student Name

Father’s Name

College Name

Roll Code

Roll Number

Registration Number

Faculty/Stream (Science/Commerce/Arts)

Subject-wise marks obtained

Aggregate marks

Result status

What after results?

After the release of Bihar Inter Results 2024, candidates can apply for scrutiny. The student who thinks his/her result is not up to their expectations can apply for the scrutiny. The details about the registrations will be shared on the official website. Thereafter, the board will reevaluate the scrutiny application and declare the results on the official website.