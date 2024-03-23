BSEB Class 12th results 2024 out for all streams on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, check toppers, easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BSEB Class12th results 2024 out

Bihar Board Class 12th results 2024 have been announced today, March 23 at 1.30 pm. The announcement of the results has been made by the board's chairman Anand Kishore. Students and parents can check the official website and download scores from the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Girls outperform boys

According to the results, A total of 12,91,684 students appeared for the exam, out of which 11,26,439 students passed the exam. The overall pass percentage this year is recorded at 87.21 per cent. Like every year, this year too, girls outperform boys in all streams. The passing score of male students is recorded at 85.69 per cent whereas 88.84 for female students. According to the Bihar Board Chairman Kishore Kumar, this year, the board has recorded the highest pass percentage in the past 5-6 years.

This year, the Bihar Board conducted the Class 12th exams from February 1 to 12, with practical exams held between January 10 to 20. Answer keys were released on March 2, allowing students a three-day window to challenge them.

Alongside the results, the Bihar Board has made available scorecards containing candidate marks, pass percentage, and qualification status. Here's how students and parents can download the Bihar Board Class 12th results 2024:

Check BSEB Bihar Class 12 results latest updates

How to download Bihar Board Class 12th results 2024 for all streams online?

Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Find the link for Bihar Board Class 12th results 2024. Enter your roll number, date of birth, etc. The Bihar Board Class 12th results 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the document for future reference.

Along with the results, the Bihar board has uploaded the scorecards which include the details of the candidate's marks, pass percentage, and qualifying status.

How to download Bihar Board Class 12th results 2024 via SMS?

If the student experiences downtime or issues while downloading their results, they can still retrieve their results via SMS. Here's a step-by-step guide:

Open the SMS application on your mobile device. Type the message in the format: BIHAR12 [space] ROLL-NUMBER. Send the message to 56263. Await a response from the board, which will deliver the Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2024 to the same number.

Bihar Board Class 12th results 2024: Meet Science Toppers

This year, Bihar Board Class 12th results 2024 science toppers are: