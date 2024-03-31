Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: BSEB matric scrutiny, compartment exam application forms soon, check dates

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Scrutiny and compartment exam application forms soon

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon release the matric scrutiny and compartment exam forms. Today, the Bihar board has announced the application dates for class 10 result scrutiny and compartment exams while declaring the results. All those who are unsatisfied with the recently declared Bihar Board 10 result and want to get their copies rechecked to improve their marks can apply for scrutiny while the Bihar board compartment is for those who are placed in the compartment category.

According to the information shared by the Bihar Board, the BSEB class 10 scrutiny application link and compartment exam will be out on April 3 and continue till April 9. The results of compartment exams will be out by May 31. However, the board has yet not shared the exam dates.

This year, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 82.91 per cent for class 10 exam. Compared to the previous year's result pass percentage, this is a 1.87 per cent points increase from last year's 81.04 per cent.

How to apply Bihar BSEB 10th Result 2024 scrutiny?

Visit the official website, results.biharboardonline.com and bsebmatric.org

Navigate the link to 'BSEB Matric Result 2024 Scrutiny'

Enter your roll number, roll code, and other required details

Login using a system-generated application ID

Choose subjects for scrutiny, or rechecking by clicking on the boxes provided in front of each subject

Click on the 'exam fee' option and pay the scrutiny fee using a credit card, debit card, or internet banking

When submitting for BSEB matric scrutiny, students are required to pay a specific fee per paper. The Bihar Board 2024 result scrutiny fee details and other instructions will be shared in due course. It is advised that students keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

As per the results, this year, out of a total of 4,52,302 students, 2,52,846 are male and 1,99,456 are female students who have secured the first division. Similarly, 5,24,965 students have secured the second division, out of which 2,52,121 are boys and 2,72,844 are girls. A total of 3,80,732 students have received a third division, which includes 1,66,093 boys and 2,14,639 girls. The pass category includes a total of 21,843 students.