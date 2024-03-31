BSEB Class 10th Result 2024: How to check Bihar Board Matric Scores?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSEB Class 10th Result 2024 today, March 31.

BSEB Class 10th Result: The Bihar School Examination Board (Secondary) Exam will announce the class 10th results today, March 31 at 1.30 pm. Students who took the exam and are waiting for the results will be able to download their results from the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, and www.indiatvnews.com/education.

The results for the BSEB Class 10th exam will be announced at a press conference on March 31st at 1:30 pm. The exam was conducted from February 15th to 23rd at several centers, and 16 lakh students appeared for it. This year, it is anticipated that the board will surpass last year's overall passing percentage of 81.04%. In 2023, more than 16 lakh students took the class 10th board exams, and 13,05,203 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 81.04%.

Bihar Board 10th Result Live Updates

How to check BSEB Matric Scores?

Visit the official website, results.biharboardonline.com and bsebmatric.org

Navigate the link to 'BSEB Matric Result 2024'

Enter your roll number, roll code, and other required details such as the captcha

BSEB Matric Scores will appear on the screen

Check and download your mark sheet for future reference

Bihar Board Results for 2024 will be declared through a press conference by the Board's chairman, Anand Kishore. The press conference will be streamed live on the YouTube channel of the Bihar Board. The direct link to the press conference will also be shared on the social handle of the board. The board will announce the pass percentage, toppers, and other details about the result during this press conference.

Following this, the board will upload the mark sheets of the students on its official website. Students will be able to check their results using their roll code and other details. For the convenience of the students, we have provided easy steps to download.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Board announced Class 12 (intermediate) results on March 23, in which the overall pass percentage was recorded at 87.21 per cent for all streams. According to the data shared by the BSEB, the pass percentages in science, arts, commerce and vocational are 87.80 per cent, 86.15 per cent, 94.88 per cent and 85.38 per cent, respectively.

ALSO READ | Bihar Board Class 10th results official notice