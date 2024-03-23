Bihar Board Result 2024: BSEB Class 10th results expected to be announced after Holi, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2024 expected after holi

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna is expected to announce the results of class 10th board exams after Holi. However, there is no official confirmation of result release date and time. Students are urged to stay informed by regularly checking the official website for the most recent updates amid rumours and speculations surrounding the Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th exam results,

BSEB Class 10th exam 2024 was conducted from February 15 to 23 wherein 16 lakh 94 thousand students appeared for the exam. Once the Bihar class 10th results are out, students will be able to check their results using their credentials such as roll number, and roll code on the login page.

How to download BSEB Class 10th result?

Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on 'Bihar Board Class 10 result'

Enter your roll code, roll number and press view

Download and save BSEB Class 10th result for future reference

To check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 via SMS, follow these steps:

Type the following message: BIHAR10 [Your Roll Number].

Send this message to 56263.

You will receive the Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 as an SMS on your mobile phone.

Save and secure a screenshot of the 10th Result 2024 Bihar Board for future reference.

What details will be mentioned on Bihar Class 10th result 2024?

The students will be able to check the following details on their score cards:-

Roll code

Roll number

Registration number

Name of candidate

Subjects

Maximum marks

passing marks

Theory marks obtained

Internal/Practical marks

Subject total marks

Matric Bihar board result 2024 status (Pass/Fail)

Division

Aggregate marks

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Passing Marks

To pass Bihar Board 10th exam 2024, students are required to secure at least 30 per cent marks of the aggregate.

BSEB Class 10 Result: What's next?

After the release of the class 10th bihar board exam results, the students will be able to apply for re-evaluation. The procedure will commence on the official website. Students will have to apply for scrutiny within the specified date. After that, no further chance will be provided to candidates.

