Bihar Board 2024 Class 10th Result Soon: Check passing marks, last year statistics, and more

Bihar Board 2024 Class 10th Result: The Bihar School Examination (BSEB) is likely to announce Class 10th board exam results soon. However, there is no official date and time for releasing results. Once Bihar Board Matric Result 2024 are out, the students and parents will be able to check the result from the official website of Bihar Board, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Board Class 10th exam 2024 was conducted between February 15 and February 23. This year, around 16.4 lakh students registered for the matric exam, according to a report shared by BSEB. The exam was conducted in two shifts. The first shift was conducted between 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second shift was conducted between 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Bihar Board 2024 Class 10th Result: How to download?

Visit the official website, biharboardonline.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, ' Bihar Board 2024 Class 10th Result'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to provide roll code, roll number on the portal

Bihar Board 2024 Class 10th Result will appear on the screen

Download and save Bihar Board 2024 Class 10th Result for future reference

Bihar Board 2024 Class 10th Result: Passing Marks

To pass the Bihar Board 2024 Class 10th exam, the candidates are required to obtain at least 33 per cent. Students who fail more than two subjects, will not be allowed to appear in the compartment exam. These students will have to repeat their academic year.

Bihar Board 2024 Class 10th Result: Last five year's pass percentage

Comparing the previous year's performances, in 2023, the Bihar board recorded the highest pass percentage in matric results. Here are last five years' stats

2023 - 81.04%

2022 - 79.88%

2021 - 78.17%

2020 - 80.59%

2019 - 80.73%

What are alternative websites to check Bihar Board 2024 Class 10th Result?

To check the Bihar Board 2024 Class 10th Result, the candidates are required to visit the following websites.

- results.biharboardonline.com

- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

- biharboardonline.com

