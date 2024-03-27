Bihar Board Result 2024: BSEB Class 10th results likely to be out this week, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BSEB Class 10th results soon

Bihar Board Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the results of the class 10th exams soon. The results are likely to be announced by the end of March, according to media reports. However, there is no official confirmation from the board yet. Students and parents can check the Bihar Board Class 10th result 2024 through the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The BSEB 10th exams 2024 were held from February 15 to February 23 at various exam centres. The results will be available on the official website. The announcement of the class 10th results will be made through a press conference where the final exam results, names of toppers, pass percentage, and other details will be shared. Once the results are announced, students can download them online by following the simple steps given below:

How to download BSEB Class 10th Results 2024?

Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the 'BSEB Class 10th Results 2024' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to enter the roll code and roll number

BSEB Class 10th Results 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save BSEB Class 10th Results 2024 for future reference

Download BSEB Class 10th Results 2024 through SMS

Students can also receive the results through SMS. To receive the results via SMS, follow these steps:

1. Open the SMS application on your mobile phone

2. Type a message in the following format: BIHAR10 ROLL-NUMBER

3. Send it to 56263

4. You will then receive BSEB Class 10th Results 2024 on the same number

Alternative websites to check Bihar BSEB Class 10th Results 2024

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2024: Passing Marks

Students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the Bihar class 10th board exam.

