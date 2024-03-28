Bihar Board 2024 Class 12: BSEB Inter results scrutiny and compartment registration starts, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY BSEB Inter results scrutiny and compartment registration begins

Bihar BSEB Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration procedure for Class 12 results scrutiny and compartment exams. All those who wish to apply for the same can do so at the official website, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. The application link for both BSEB inter-scrutiny and compartment exams will remain active till April 4.

According to the official notice, the students who wish to apply for the scrutiny of Inter results are required to pay Rs. 200/- per paper before April 4. The applications will not be accepted after the due time. The updated scrutiny result will be released on May 31. For the ease of students, we have provided the easy steps to apply for scrutiny.

How to apply for BSEB Inter result 2024 scrutiny?

Step 1: Go to bsebinter.org, the official website.

Step 2: A form for application will appear.

Step 3: Complete all fields and check all the topics you wish to submit for review.

Step 4: Complete the payment and hit "Submit."

Step 5: Print the confirmation page that you downloaded.

Bihar Inter Scrutiny Form 2024

On the other side, all those who wish to improve their marks and want to save their entire year from getting wasted can appear for the compartment exam. However, the board has yet not shared the exam dates. Before appearing in the BSEB Compartment exam 2024, the students are required to fill out their application forms. We have provided easy steps to register online for the Bihar Compartment 2024 exam below.

Bihar BSEB Result 2024: How to register for the compartment exam?

Go to the official website, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Compartmental-Cum-Special Exam 2023.'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide a username, password, captcha, and click on 'login'

Fill out the application form

Upload required documents, pay application fee, if any

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

Bihar BSEB Inter 2024 compartment exam form