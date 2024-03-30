Bihar Board Class 10th results: BSEB matric results to be released tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bihar Board Class 10th results: BSEB matric results to be released on March 31

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 or matric results will be announced on Sunday (March 31). The results will be declared at 1:30 pm, informed the board on Saturday. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will be announcing the results at a press conference where he will also announce the names of board exam toppers, pass percentages and more.

The results will be declared on the official website - http://results.biharboardonline.com. It will also be available on https://bsebmatric.org

Candidates can check their scores and download scorecards at the official website using roll code and roll number. The result link will be activated once the press conference concludes.

Students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and 150 marks in aggregate to pass the Bihar class 10th or Matric Exam. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the Class 10 or Matric Exams from February 15 to 23 this year, with a total of 16,94,564 candidates appearing for the exams.

Last year, over 16 lakh students appeared for the Bihar matric exam which was conducted between February 14 and 22. Out of these students, 81.04% cleared the exam.

How to download Bihar Board Matric Results 2024

Visit the website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Navigate the link to the Bihar 10th result. Enter your date of birth and BSEB roll number to log in. The screen will display the BSEB Class 10 result 2024. Check and download BSEB Matric Result 2024 for future reference.

