JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card: NTA to release Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 hall tickets soon, details here

JEE Mains 2024 admit card date and time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the written exam for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains Session 2. Candidates who applied for the engineering entrance exam can download their hall tickets soon from the official website. However, the testing agency has not yet shared any update about releasing the admit card date and time. The candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9, 2024 for Paper I and on April 12, 2024, for Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both). The paper 1 exam will be conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 am to 6 pm. Paper 2 will be conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12.30 pm. The exam will be conducted in about 319 cities throughout the country including 22 cities outside India.

On March 28, the testing agency released the JEE Main Session 2 exam city on March 27. The candidates who have yet not downloaded their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 2 can do so using their application number, date of birth and other details on the login page. We have provided the direct link in the article for the candidate's convenience.

JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card: Date and time

The testing agency has not yet shared any date for releasing the JEE Mains 2024 admit Card date and time. But, according to the official notification, JEE Session 2 admit cards will be released three days before the exam. According to that, it is expected JEE Mains 2024 Admit Cards will be released by March 31. After the release of admit cards, candidates can download their JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card by following the simple steps given below.

JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card: How to download?

Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in, the NTA JEE official website.

Click the link for the JEE Mains admit card 2024 that is on the homepage.

After entering your login information, click 'Submit.'

It will show your admit card on the screen.

Examine the admit card and save the document.

For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same

