JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam city slip to be OUT on this date!

JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam city slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release JEE Main 2024 session 2 city intimation slip soon. Candidates who applied for JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam can download their exam city slip using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page.

JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 4 to 15. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift will be conducted from 3 PM to 6 PM.

JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam city slip: How to download?

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in

Click on the JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam city slip flashing on the homepage

A window will appear on the screen where you need to login with your credentials and click on 'submit'

JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam city slip will appear on the screen

Download JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam city slip and save it for future reference

According to an official of NTA, this year, the National Testing Agency will implement frisking and biometric attendance after toilet breaks. The decision has been taken to ensure no cases of use of unfair means or proxy attendance.

When will JEE Main Session 2 admit cards be out?

JEE Main Session 2 admit cards will be released three days before the commencement of the exam. The admit cards for the exam will be released provisionally to the candidates on the official website. Candidates can download JEE Main Session 2 admit cards using their credentials on the login page.

About the exam:

JEE or Joint Entrance Examination (Main) is the exam conducted for admission to BTech, BArch and BPlan courses at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. The JEE Main exam is also an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, conducted for admission to IITs.

