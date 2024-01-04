JEE Main Exam New Rule: NTA to implement frisking and biometric attendance checks even after toilet breaks

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JEE Main 2024 new rule will be implemented from this year.

As the students are gearing up for the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main, the National Testing Agency has announced additional security measures to curb unfair practices. To ensure transparency during the exam system, the apex agency will conduct frisking and biometric attendance checks not only during entry but also after toilet breaks. This move is part of the NTA's commitment to a foolproof exam process.

The security measures are not only applicable to students but also to officials, observers, and staff members, as well as those serving refreshments. Everyone involved in the examination process will undergo strict frisking and biometric attendance checks.

According to NTA Director Subodh Kumar Singh, the organization is taking extra security measures to prevent any cases involving unfair means or proxy attendance during exams. These measures aim to ensure that the exams are completely foolproof, leaving no room for incidents of cheating. Although there are already strict mechanisms in place, the NTA plans to extend the process of screening aspirants at the entry and recording their biometric attendance to other exams in the long run.

About the exam:

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main is a screening test that students take to get admission into centrally-funded technical institutions like NITs and IIITs. The top 20 per cent of the merit list are eligible to take the JEE (Advanced), which is the entrance test for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The JEE (Main)-2024 will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted from January 24 to February 1 at various exam centres. As per the schedule, the results will be announced on February 12 on the official website. Candidates will be able to download the JEE Main result using their credentials on the login page.

This year, the apex agency has received a record of 12.3 lakh registrations for the exam. The second edition of the bi-annual exam will be conducted in April.

(With Inputs from PTI)