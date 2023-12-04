JEE Main 2024 Session 1 registration window closing today at jeemain.nta.ac.in, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK JEE Main 2024 Session 1 registration last date today

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the JEE Main 2024 application window today, December 4. Candidates who have yet not registered for the engineering entrance exam can register themselves for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) at the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in by 9 pm today. The fee payment window will end at 11.55 pm. The testing agency will also open the correction window on December 6, 2023, which will remain active till December 8, 2023.

Candidates are advised to exercise utmost care in filling in the correct details in the online JEE main application form. Any request for change in the particulars and uploaded scanned images at any stage will not be considered under any circumstances. Candidates are advised to submit applications in an online mode only.

Exam Date

According to the official schedule, the JEE main 2024 will be conducted in two rounds in January and April. In the second week of January 2024, candidates will be notified about their respective exam cities. The JEE Main 2024 application process commenced on November 1, 2023.

The first round of JEE Main 2024 exam will be conducted from January 24 to February 1 and the second session will be held between April 6 and 12. The application window for the second round session will open on February 3 and conclude on March 2, 2024 for admission into National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and other government-funded technology institutes (GFTIs). A candidate does not need to appear in both sessions. If a candidate appears in the first and second rounds, then, the best scores will be considered for ranking and merit.