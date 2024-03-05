JEE Main 2024 Session 1: Final answer key for B.Arch/B.Planning out at jeemain.nta.ac.in, check easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : JEE JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Final answer key for B.Arch/B.Planning available on jeemain.nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 final answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for JEE Main 2024 session 1 exam. Candidates who appeared in the B.Arch/B.Planning exam can download the final answer key from the official website of JEE, jeeman.nta.ac.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 exam for B.Arch/B.Planning was conducted on January 24. The provisional answer keys for the same were released on February 7. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till February 9. After considering the representations from the candidates, the testing agency has now uploaded the final answer keys on the official website.

How to download JEE Main Session 1 final answer key for B.Arch/B.Planning?

Visit the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'JEE (Main) - 2024 : SESSION - 1 FINAL ANSWER KEY OF B.Arch / B.Planning'

It will redirect you to a PDF that contains the question ID and correct option ID

Check and download the document for future reference

What's next?

The testing agency will now upload the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 exam results on the official website. It is expected to be announced soon. To download JEE Main Session 2 results, the candidates are required to enter their application number, and password on the portal. The candidate's credentials and scorecard will be included in the JEE Main Paper 2 result 2024. Candidates can now evaluate their scores by referring to the final answer keys. The direct link to the final answer keys has been pasted below.