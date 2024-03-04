JEE Main 2024 session 2 registration closing today at jeemain.nta.ac.in, check important dates, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : JEE JEE Main 2024 session 2 registration window closing today, March 4.

JEE Main 2024 session 2 registration: The registration window for JEE Mains Session 2 will close today, March 4th, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). All those who have yet not applied for Joint Entrance Examination – Main Session 2, can do so before the closure of the application window. The application window for JEE Main Session 2 2024 will remain open till 4 March 2024, Up to 10:50 P.M. However, the application window for receiving fees will remain open till 11.50 pm. The candidates can pay additional fees (wherever applicable) through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

When will correction window for JEE Main Session 2 open?

The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 07 March 2024 (up to 11:50 P.M.). It should be noted that after submission, no changes to the application details will be allowed by NTA for the JEE Main 2024 session 2, under any circumstances. It is important to keep in mind that this is a one-time opportunity, so candidates are advised to use this chance very carefully. No further chances will be given to any candidate for corrections or applications for JEE Main 2024 session 2.

The testing agency has provided the helpline numbers. Candidate who faces any difficulty in applying for JEE Main 2024 Session 2, may contact the exam authority at 011-40759000 or write an e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

The official notice reads, 'If any candidate faces any difficulty in applying for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2, he/she may contact 011- 40759000 or write an e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/) for the latest updates.

What is the purpose of conducting JEE Main Session 2?

The purpose of conducting JEE Main Session 2 is to provide an opportunity to students who wish to pursue further studies in engineering colleges. Before 2019, JEE was conducted by CBSE and there was a single exam for JEE Mains held at the national level. However, after the advent of NTA, JEE Main has been divided into two sessions, the January Session and the April Session. The primary aim of conducting this exam twice a year is to provide a second chance to the students who did not perform well in the first exam. This also helps reduce the fear and pressure associated with the exam. It's important to note that only the best percentile score from both sessions will be considered for ranking.

Who is eligible to apply for JEE main Session 2?

All those candidates who applied for JEE Main 2024 Session 1 but could not register for JEE Main 2024 Session 2 earlier as well as those candidates who want to apply as fresh candidates for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2.

The official notice reads, 'Candidates who have applied earlier and successfully paid the exam fee for JEE Main 2024 session 1 and wish to appear for JEE Main 2024 session 2, are required to log in with their previous application number, and password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the paper, medium of the exam, state code of eligibility, cities for session 2, educational qualification details, and pay the exam fees by clicking on the application tab available in the left pane'.

JEE main Session 2 exam date

JEE main Session 2 is scheduled to be conducted between April 1 and 15, as per the official notification. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded three days prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

JEE Main Session 2: How to apply?

JEE Main Session 2: How to apply?