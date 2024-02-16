JEE aspirant from Jharkhand dies in Kota’s PG room, family demands impartial probe

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirant hailing from Jharkhand was brought dead to a hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota after he suddenly fell ill while talking to his friends at the paying guest accommodation, the police said on Friday (February 16). The 18-year-old student who was in standard 12 took the JEE-Mains exam held recently and scored good marks, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhawani Singh said.

What did the police say?

The student was identified as Parneet Roy, a resident of Jamshedpur. He was chatting with his friends in their room at the paying guest accommodation facility on Thursday night when he fell ill, the police official said.

The friends made him rest for a while and dialled his family members but they called an ambulance when his condition worsened. They took him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead, he said.

According to the DSP, the boy was reportedly not suffering from any major disease, however, he had a cold and cough.

An autopsy was underway at the city's MBS hospital and the report was awaited, he said.

The police official said that the boy’s father who arrived in Kota on Friday morning, requested for a delay in the post-mortem until other members of the family arrive.

The police said that the exact reason of the death will only be clear once the autopsy report comes.

What did the boy’s father say?

Speaking to the media outside the mortuary on Friday afternoon, the deceased student’s father Rajiv Ranjan Roy said that his son was a brilliant student and qualified the recent JEE-Mains exam with 98 percentile, and was sure of admission in IIT Mumbai.

The father said that his son never suffered from any disease and he would speak to him on a daily basis.

He added that he, however, didn't speak to his son on Thursday.

The boy's father said that his son would some times speak of pressure of studies in the coaching institute but he was very strong and could never commit suicide.

He added that he demanded an impartial investigation to ascertain the actual cause of his son' death.

The boy's father said that his son was in Kota for two years and was promoted to the upper batch for outstanding performance in his test in the coaching institute in class 11.

