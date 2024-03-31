Sunday, March 31, 2024
     
  5. Bihar Board 10th Result Live: BSEB to announce Matric results at 1:30 pm today, latest updates here
Bihar Board 10th Result Live: BSEB to announce Matric results at 1:30 pm today, latest updates here

Bihar Board 10th Result will be announced today, March 31. All those who took to the BSEB Matric 2024 exam can download their results using their roll code, roll number, and other details on the login page. The results will be accessible at results.biharboardonline.com. Check details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: March 31, 2024 10:54 IST
Bihar Board 10th Result date and time
Image Source : PIXABAY Bihar Board 10th Result today, March 31.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce the results of the 10th class board examination. As per the board's announcement, the Bihar Matric Results will be declared by 1.30 pm today, i.e., March 31. During a press conference, the board's chairman, Shri Anand Kishore, will share the details of the toppers, passing percentage, number of students who passed, division, gender-wise division, and other relevant information.

In the 2024 Bihar Board Matric Exam, more than 16 lakh students appeared at 1,548 examination centers divided into two sessions. The Bihar Board 10th exams have two sessions: the first one from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and the second one from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm. To pass, students need a minimum of 33% marks.

The Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2024 will include important details such as the student's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualification status.

Students are advised to stay tuned to THIS live blog for latest updates.

 

Live updates :Bihar Board 10th Result Live

  • Mar 31, 2024 10:54 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Bihar Board will announce state-wise and district-wise toppers

    The Bihar Board Matriculation Examination 2024 had around 16 lakh students registered. Today, at 1:30 pm, the results of these students will be released. As is the tradition, the Bihar Board will announce the list of state-wise toppers and district-wise toppers during the announcement of the Bihar Board matriculation result.

  • Mar 31, 2024 10:48 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Bihar Board Matric Result 2024: Where to check?

    Students can view their Bihar Class 10th results on several official websites, including biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebmatric.org, secondary.biharboardonline.com, onlinebseb.in.result-php.co/matric, and results.biharboardonline.com. Students will also be able to download their results at indiatvnews.com.

  • Mar 31, 2024 10:42 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Bihar Board Matric Results 2024: How to download?

    1. Visit the website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to check your Bihar Board Class 10th result for the year 2024.
    2. Follow the link to the Bihar 10th result page
    3. Enter your BSEB roll number along with your date of birth to log in
    4. Once you are logged in, your BSEB Class 10th result for the year 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
    5. You can then check and download the BSEB Matric Result 2024 for future reference.
