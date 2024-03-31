Bihar Board 10th Result Live: BSEB to announce Matric results at 1:30 pm today, latest updates here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Bihar Board 10th Result today, March 31.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce the results of the 10th class board examination. As per the board's announcement, the Bihar Matric Results will be declared by 1.30 pm today, i.e., March 31. During a press conference, the board's chairman, Shri Anand Kishore, will share the details of the toppers, passing percentage, number of students who passed, division, gender-wise division, and other relevant information.

In the 2024 Bihar Board Matric Exam, more than 16 lakh students appeared at 1,548 examination centers divided into two sessions. The Bihar Board 10th exams have two sessions: the first one from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and the second one from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm. To pass, students need a minimum of 33% marks.

The Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2024 will include important details such as the student's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualification status.

