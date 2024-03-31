Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 ANNOUNCED, Direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 announced

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the class 10th or matric exam results today, March 31 at 1.30 pm. Students who took to the BSEB Matric 2024 exam can download their results online at the board's official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in , bsebmatric.org , secondary.biharboardonline.com , onlinebseb.in.result-php.co/matric and results.biharboardonline.com. In order to download Bihar Board 10th Result 2024, the students can follow the easy steps given below.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: How to download?

Go to the website of BSEB, results.biharbardonline.com, bsebmatric.org or indiatvnews/education

Click on the link to the Matric Result available on the homepage

Enter your required information and click on submit

Bihar Board 10th result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2024 and save it for future reference

Toppers will get monetary prizes

Based on the information shared by the chairman of the board, the students who secure the top three positions in the exam will receive monetary prizes. The student who secures the first rank will be awarded a cash prize of Rs.1 lakh and one laptop. The second-ranked student will receive a cash prize of Rs. 75,000 and one laptop, while the third-ranked student will get a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 and one laptop.

The BSEB Class 10th exam was held from February 15 to 23 at various exam centres, with around 16 lakh students appearing for the exam. The results for the exam are now available on the official website, and after one week of the result declaration, students can collect their Bihar Board 10th result scorecards from their respective schools. It is advisable for students to thoroughly check all the details mentioned on the scorecard as it will be required for a lifetime. If there are any errors in the Bihar Class 10th results, the students should immediately raise a request with their school for correction.

