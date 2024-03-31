Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2024 OUT, first rank holder to get Rs 1 lakh cash and laptop, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2024 OUT

Bihar Board 10th topper list 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results of the class 10th or matric exam. Students and parents can visit the official website to check the results. The announcement of the Bihar Matric Result 2024 was made by the Bihar Board's Chairman Anand Kishore Kumar through a press conference scheduled at 1.30 pm.

This year, a total of 16, 94,781 students appeared in the Bihar class 10th or Matric exam out of which 8,22,587 are boys and 8,72,194 are girls. the overall pass percentage this year has improved from 81.04 per cent to 82.91 per cent. Students are required to secure at least 33 per cent in each subject to pass in Bihar board class 10th exam.

According to the results, this year, a total of 4,52,302 students have secured the first division out of which, 2,52,846 are male students and 1,99,456 are girls. Similarly, 5,24,965 Students have secured second division out of which 2,52,121 are boys and 2,72,844 are girls. A total of 3,80,732 students have got a third division of which 1,66,093 are boys and 2,14,639 girls. A total of 21,843 students are in the pass category.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Toppers

Rank 1: Shivankar Kumar with 489 marks

Rank 2: Adarsha Kumar with 488 marks

Rank 3: Aditya Kumar, Suman Kumar, Palak Kumari, and Shazia Parveen with 486 Marks

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Toppers will get monetary prizes

Rs. 1 lakh and a laptop to be rewarded to first rank holder

As per the latest update, the Bihar Board has announced that it will be awarding cash prizes to all the toppers of the examination. The first rank holder will receive a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh along with a laptop, the second rank holder will be awarded Rs. 75,000 and a laptop, and the third rank holder will receive Rs. 50,000 and a laptop.

Bihar Board Class 10th result direct link

