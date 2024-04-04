CBSE changes exam format for Class 11-12 from this academic year, to focus on concept application questions

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Central Board of Secondary Education announced a change in the format on April 4.

In a significant move aimed at fostering critical thinking and practical understanding among students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a revamp in the examination format for Classes 11 and 12, slated to take effect from the academic year 2024-25. The board is set to shift its focus from traditional long-form answers to a more dynamic approach centred around concept application questions.

The move is expected to herald a paradigm shift in the way students approach their studies, moving away from rote memorization towards a more holistic understanding of concepts. It is envisioned to empower students to think creatively, innovate, and develop a deeper appreciation for the subjects they study.

Percentage of competency-focused questions increased

While the percentage of competency-focused questions in the form of MCQs, case-based questions, source-based integrated questions or any other type has been increased from 40 to 50 per cent, the percentage of constructed response questions including short and long answers has been reduced from 40 to 30 per cent.

What did CBSE Director (Academics) say?

"The board in accordance with National Education Policy, 2020 has taken multiple steps towards implementation of Competency-Based Education in schools, ranging from aligning assessment to competencies, development of exemplar resources for teachers and students as well as continuous capacity building of the teachers etc," said Joseph Emanuel, Director (Academics), CBSE.

"The main emphasis of the board was to create an educational ecosystem that would move away from rote memorization and towards learning that is focused on developing the creative, critical and systems thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century," he added.

No changes in Class 9-10 exam format

Emanuel said the board is continuing with aligning of the assessments and evaluation practices with NEP- 2020 for the academic session 2024-2025. "Consequently, in the forthcoming session, the percentage of Competency Based Questions that assess the application of concepts in real-life situations included in the question papers of the board has been altered," he said. There is no change in the exam format for Classes 9 and 10, the Director added.

(With PTI inputs)

