CTET July 2024: CBSE to close registration window on THIS date! check details

CTET July 2024 registration last date: The Central Board of Secondary Education Board (CBSE) has revised the last date for submission of online registration forms. As per the latest information shared by the board, the online registration window for CTET July 2024 will close on April 4. Earlier, the last date for submission of the online application form was April 2.

The official notice reads, 'the last date for submission of online applications for CTET July 2024 has been extended up to April 5 before 11.59 PM'. All the candidates are advised to submit their application forms as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website.

When will CTET 2024 July exam be conducted?

According to the exam schedule, CTET 2024 July will be conducted on July 7 in two shifts. The first shift will be held for paper 1 between 9.30 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be conducted for paper 1 from 2 PM to 4.30 PM.

The candidates may download an e-Admit Card from the CTET official website and appear for the examination at the given Centre. In case of any discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card regarding the particulars of the candidate, photograph, and signature, or any other information that is different from the confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact the CTET Unit for necessary corrections.

How long is CTET valid for?

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) qualifying certificate validity will remain valid for a lifetime for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can make to acquire a CTET certificate. A person who has qualified for CTET may also appear.

The CTET scores hold relevance across various educational institutions, including central government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Central Tibetan Schools, and schools administered by Union Territories such as Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman-Diu, Andaman-Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Additionally, even unaided private institutes recognize CTET certificates.