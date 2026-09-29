Neeru Dhanda secures India's first individual gold at Asian Games 2026 in women's trap shooting

New Delhi:

Neeru Dhanda secured India’s first individual gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. She finished first, beating China’s Sun Yunong and Kuwait’s Hajar Abdulmalik in the women’s individual trap event after leading both the qualification stage and the final. Notably, the conditions were not easy as persistent rain has been a problem, but Dhanda scored 26 in the eight-shooter final to claim the title. China’s Sun and Kuwait’s Hajar both finished on 21, while Qatar’s Ray Bassil placed fourth with 16.

Dhanda made an assured start, clearing all five targets in the opening series. She dropped one target in the second round but quickly regained her rhythm. A clean third series put her back at the top and she continued to hold her position through the next stage.

After four series, Dhanda had registered 19 hits from 20 shots. Following 25 shots, she led Sun 23-21, while Hajar was also on 21 before her elimination. Dhanda then successfully negotiated the final stage to secure the gold.

Dhanda enjoys stellar 2026

The victory adds another major achievement to an already successful year for the Indian shooter. Dhanda won her first ISSF World Cup gold in the women’s trap competition in Lonato, Italy, in July. She had also claimed the Asian Championship title before arriving at the Asian Games.

A member of the Indian Army Marksmanship Unit and a Naib Subedar, Dhanda had earlier contributed to India’s silver medal in the women’s trap team event on Tuesday. She, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer finished with 328, behind gold medallists China on 346 and ahead of bronze-winning Kuwait on 325.

Dhanda produced India’s highest individual score in the team competition, hitting 118 of 125 targets. Meanwhile, her individual success lifted India’s overall medal count to 47, including five gold, 21 silver and 21 bronze medals.

The result also adds a significant achievement to Indian shotgun shooting, which has historically secured fewer medals at major events than the country’s rifle and pistol competitors.

Dhanda’s inspiration

Dhanda began shooting after drawing inspiration from her cousin Lakshay Sheoran, who won silver in men’s trap at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. With her victory in the individual event, Dhanda has now surpassed that Asian Games result, completing a two-medal day in Japan after her earlier team silver.

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