Congress candidate Milan Pradhan from Nandigram granted bail till October 21 to contest bypolls

Nandigram:

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Congress candidate Milan Pradhan in all the six cases. He was granted bail on a Rs 20,000 bail bond and will contest the by-election from outside jail. The court observed that he was taken into custody only after filing his nomination papers and that the cases against him stemmed from the 2007 Nandigram agitation. It should be noted that Justice Tirthankar Ghosh granted bail while hearing Pradhan's plea seeking interim bail to enable him to contest and campaign in the Nandigram by-poll scheduled to be held on October 6.

Pradhan was not in custody when he filed his nomination: HC

During the hearing of the matter, the court noted that Pradhan was not in custody when he filed his nomination papers and was arrested thereafter. The court also observed that the state had not produced any material to substantiate that Pradhan was wanted in connection with any offence after 2007.

Moreover, the court observed that the entire incident forming the basis of the cases had been investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The HC further said that Pradhan was a political activist who had participated in the 2007 agitation and continued to remain a political worker.

Earlier this month, the Calcutta High Court reiterated that arrested Congress candidate Milan Pradhan be allowed to contest the Nandigram byelection properly, while holding that he would not be treated as arrested in a case for which he was sent to judicial remand by a lower court till October 7.

Bypoll in Nandigram is scheduled for October 6

Bypoll in Nandigram is scheduled for October 6, with campaigning ending on October 4. While taking up Pradhan's lawyer's plea that he was shown arrested and remanded to judicial custody till October 7 in a 2007 criminal case other than the 11 cases mentioned before the High Court on September 22, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya noted that no document was produced by the state to show that a production warrant was served upon Pradhan.

Justice Bhattacharyya directed the concerned police authorities not to take any steps against Pradhan till October 12 in connection with case number 45 of 2007 at Khejuri police station in Purba Medinipur district, and that he would not be treated as arrested in the said criminal prosecution.

"It is surprising to note that the said criminal prosecution is of 2007 and the investigating officer made a prayer for treating the petitioner as 'shown arrest' on September 19," the court observed. Justice Bhattacharyya verbally told the additional advocate general Rajdeep Majumdar to allow Pradhan to contest.

Also Read:

Calcutta HC dismisses Congress plea to disqualify BJP's Nandigram bypoll candidate over age discrepancy