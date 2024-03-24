'Don't be childish and...', Netizens bash Kim Sae Ron after sharing intimate picture with Kim Soo Hyun

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kim Sae Ron

Kim Sae Ron is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actress who is best known for the series Bloodhounds is under fire for sharing an intimate picture with Queen of Tears lead actor Kim Soo Hyun. The picture is now going viral on social media.

As soon as the picture was shared, Kim Sae Ron deleted it immediately. But the damage was already done. Netizens took to social media to express how problematic she is and has created trouble for the Queen of Tears team. One user wrote, "Wow, the picture was probably taken a long time ago, but you chose this time to post it because the drama is so popular, right? Don't be childish and grow up! Your action doesn't just affect him; it affects the drama's ratings, which in turn affects other actors and actresses! You all used to be in the same company, so please use your brain."

Another user wrote, "I don’t even care about you and ksh. I have waited for my kim jiwon again so don’t you dare ruin the drama she’s currently on." "You saw his career doing well after ruining yours and decided to post such nonsense out of jealousy", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Kim Sae ron made her debut in acting as a child artist with films A Brand New Life in 2009 and The Man From Nowhere in 2010.

Kim Sae ron has worked in series including Can You Hear Me?, Heaven's Garden, Fashion King, I Need Romance 2012, Mom is Acting Up, Missing You, The Queen's Classroom, Hi! School: Love On, Snowy Road, Bloodhounds and Secret Healer among others. She has also worked in films including A Brand New Life, The Man from Nowhere, I Am a Dad, Barbie, The Neighbour, Manhsin: Ten Thousand Spirits, A Girl at My Door, Manhole and The Great Doctor among others.

