My Dearest actress Lee Da In celebrates first wedding anniversary with Vagabond star Lee Seung-gi | See pics

South Korean celebrity couple Lee Da In and Lee Seung gi who tied the knot last year celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The actress took to social media to share dreamy pictures from their wedding photoshoot on Instagram. Fans took to the comment section to congratulate the couple and wish them the best in future.

One user wrote, "May you two hold hands forever. May it be like a warm home A home that is like light A home that is a source of good energy for each other". Another user wrote, "What a beautiful couple, they both look very beautiful". "What a beautiful couple, they both look very beautiful", wrote the third user. The celebrity couple hosted an intimate but lavish ceremony in Seoul's The Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas. It was attended by their family members and close friends. Several photos and videos from the wedding have now arrived on social media. The South Korean stars have been romantically involved since 2020. They made their relationship official in mid-2021.

The couple welcomed a baby girl this year. Their agency said, "Both the mother and child are in good health, and Lee Seung Gi conveyed the news that he is grateful and happy that a precious life was born safely. Please send warm love and support to the Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In couple who welcomed a new family member. Thank you."

Lee Da In is the daughter of veteran actress Kyun Mi Ri, and the youngest sister of actor Lee Yu Bi. She made her debut in 2014. Lee Seung Gi is best known for his works in Brilliant Legacy (2009), My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010), The King 2 Hearts (2012), Gu Family Book (2013), You're All Surrounded (2014), A Korean Odyssey (2017–2018), Vagabond (2019) and Mouse (2021). He was last seen in The Law Cafe and will be next seen as a part of the upcoming Korean film, About Family.

