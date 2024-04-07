Missing Never Have I Ever? Watch THESE popular teen web series on OTT

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Never Have I Ever series

Lately, OTT platforms have been providing netizens with meaningful and exciting shows to watch anytime. In recent years, the list of teen-centered shows has increased and we are not complaining. Here are a few of the popular teen series you can binge-watch anytime on Netflix.

1. Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever is an American comedy series which tells the story of an Indian-American teenager who wants to improve her status at school and how she overcomes challenges forms the crux of the story. The series stars Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani and Poorna Jagannathan among others.

2. Wednesday

Wednesday tells the story of Nevermore Academy in which Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. The series features Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Christina Ricci and Percy Hynes White among others.

3. Mismatched

Mismatched tells the story of two teenagers who strike up a tentative friendship during their summer programme. The show features Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Taaruk Raina, Vihaan Samrat, Sanjana Sararthy and Ahsaas Channa among others.

4. Gilmore Girls

Gilmore Girls tells the story of the mother-daughter duo of Lorelai and Rory bond over everything they do and are essentially inseparable. Their lives depend on each other for the most part and to some extent on their close friends. The series features Alexis Bledel, Lauren Graham, Chad Michael Murray and Jared Padalecki among others.

5. Yellowjackets

Yellowjackets tells the story of a team of girls' soccer players travelling to Seattle who face a tragedy when their plane crashes in the Ontario wilderness. While they struggle to survive the harsh conditions, their sanity slips away. The show stars Sophie Thatcher, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Ella Purnell, Christina Ricci and Sophie Nelisse among others.

6. XO, Kitty

XO, Kitty tells the story of Kitty, the youngest of the Covey sisters, embarks on a quest to find true love.

