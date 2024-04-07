Family Star Box Office Report: Vijay Deverakonda- Mrunal Thakur starrer mints THIS much on Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in Family Star

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer Family Star finally released in theatres today, April 5, 2024. The film is slowly picking up pace and has garnered decent numbers at the box office on the second day after its release. According to the report in Sacnilk, the film has minted Rs 4 crore on second taking its total collection to Rs 9.75 crore. On its first day of the release, Family Star had collected Rs 5.75 crore. The film had an overall 28.62% Telugu occupancy in the Telugu version, while in Tamil, the film had 18. 39% occupancy rate.

The Family Star Day 2 Telugu Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 18.50%

Afternoon Shows: 30.28%

Evening Shows: 30.26%

Night Shows: 35.44%

The Family Star Day 2 Tamil Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 16.62%

Afternoon Shows: 19.97%

Evening Shows: 16.49%

Night Shows: 20.48%

The numbers at the box office are expected to pick up on the weekend, as there are no such big releases so far. Interestingly, the film premiered in the US on April 4, a day before its release in India. The certification to the film was granted on Tuesday, April 2 and pictures of the certificate went viral on the internet. As per the viral pictures, Family Star is 2 hours, 43 minutes and 20 seconds and the Censor Board has suggested five cuts which include five swear words and a scene which contains excessive use of liquor labels.

Directed by Parasuram Petla, Family Star marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. Produced by Dil Raju, Family Star was released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur shared space for the first time in Family Star.

