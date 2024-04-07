Kareena Kapoor reveals her favourite scene from Crew, calls herself 'Diljit girl forever'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her latest release Crew. The film is currently getting great numbers at the box office and has received a positive response from the audience. The actress recently did ask me anything session on Instagram and had a fun time answering the question. In the session, she also revealed her favourite scene from her latest film and much more.

When Kareena Kapoor was asked about her favourite scene from Crew she shared a GIF of her teasing scene from the film. When another fan asked, what's her favourite song from Crew, Kareena posted the Naina song from the film in the background shared a still from the song and wrote in the caption, "Diljit girl forever @diljitdosanjh". In another story, she also shared an unseen picture of the cast while she was sitting with the team.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMKareena Kapoor's Ask Me Anything session

The budget of the film, covering production costs and advertising expenses, is reportedly around ₹60 crore. The Good Friday holiday boosted the film's business in its opening weekend. Especially in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata which made a big contribution to the first day's earnings. According to reports, The Crew has been released in 2000 theatres. It premiered in more than 1100 places in more than 75 countries.

Kareena Kapoor who was recently seen in Crew, also featured Tabu and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film also had Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearances. The film is directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan and Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film and Communications Network has produced Crew. The Crew is mostly shot in Abu Dhabi and Mumbai. As per the logline of the film, it revolves around three air hostesses who lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Here's why Tiger Shroff PUNCHES Akshay Kumar | Watch funny video

Also Read: Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer OUT: Pratik Gandhi, Vidya Balan promise fresh take on a love story | WATCH