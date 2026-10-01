Amitabh Bachchan says 'survive first, then attend to jobs' after knee injury, posts pics from KBC 18 sets

Amitabh Bachchan raised concerns among his fans and well-wishers when he revealed on KBC 18 that he slipped and fell during a shoot and injured himself. The internet has since been worried about the 83-year-old veteran actor. While Big B hasn't spoken much about the injury after his initial KBC announcement, he took to his blog and wrote about "jobs", "surviving" and "chores".

What did Amitabh Bachchan write in his latest blog?

Amitabh Bachchan, who will celebrate his 84th birthday on October 11, posted photos from KBC 18 sets. He wrote on Tumblr, "The only way to survive a hundred and one jobs and chores to do is to .. survive first .. then attend to the jobs .. the moment you forget all else and concentrate on the job .. its creditable .. but yes 'but' is the word and its ever a but .. good night .. love." The post was dated as 'Sept 29. 2026/Oct 1'. These are the two photos he shared:

(Image Source : TUMBLR/AMITABH BACHCHAN)Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 18 sets

(Image Source : TUMBLR/AMITABH BACHCHAN)Amitabh Bachchan shares a photo on his blog post

In his latest post, he penned, "People .. people people .. and love is all they want .. most humbling and most times a fear of this absence."

Amitabh Bachchan says he fell down during a shoot

Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed that he injured his knee after slipping and falling during a shoot. While addressing the audience, the veteran actor explained that he usually delivers his opening monologue while standing at the centre of the stage. However, this time, his knee injury made it difficult for him to stand for long.

Bachchan shared that the incident happened a day earlier when he slipped and fell during a shoot, injuring his left knee. He pointed towards the affected knee while explaining what had happened. His revelation understandably worried the audience, with several people gasping after hearing about the fall.

The actor, however, assured everyone that the injury was not serious. He said he would continue to stand while hosting the challengers, although he was experiencing “little bit of difficulty standing up” during the opening monologue. The audience also wished him a speedy recovery.

Bachchan further explained that he would stand whenever required during the show but would remain seated during the beginning of the episode to avoid putting too much strain on his injured knee.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has several projects lined up. He will next be seen in Section 84, a courtroom drama directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film also features Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee and is currently in post-production.

The veteran actor will also reprise his role as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD Part 2. The sequel will see him share the screen with Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

Also read:

Amitabh Bachchan clarifies 'surgery' and 'ICU' post after fans express concern: 'Life has an endless…'