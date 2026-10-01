Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 sees strong advance bookings with over Rs 50 crore on Day 1 in India | Details

Ajay Devgn's much-awaited film Drishyam 3 is creating strong interest ahead of its theatrical release on October 2. The mystery crime thriller has recorded a strong response in advance bookings, with early figures indicating a promising opening at the Indian box office.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the third instalment in the hit Drishyam franchise, Drishyam: The Conclusion marks the final chapter in the film series. As per the trade tracker Sacnilk, the film is expected to have a Rs 50 crore net opening in India for Day 1 (October 2).

Drishyam 3 Day 1 advance booking

According to the latest advance booking figures, provided by trade tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 has recorded Rs 42.56 crore across 6 show dates as of 4.20 pm on October 1, 2026 and Rs 33.21 crore without block seats. Notably, this data is based on 12,6.9 shows at 1,641 cinemas in 518 cities.

Drishyam 3 Day 1 advance booking - Top states

As per Sacnilk, Maharashtra is leading the advance bookings for Drishyam 3: The Conclusion on Day 1, contributing Rs 7.14 crore, which accounts for 32% of the total gross. Delhi follows with Rs 5.01 crore, while Gujarat has recorded Rs 1.60 crore. The top 10 states account for 89% of the total gross.

In terms of top cities for Drishyam 3's Day 1 advance bookings, the National Capital Region (NCR) leads the list, with Rs 5.01 crore, accounting for 22% of the total gross. Mumbai follows with Rs 4.16 crore, while Pune has recorded Rs 1.89 crore. The top 10 cities contribute 68% of the total gross.

Drishyam 3 release date and cast

Drishyam 3, titled Drishyam: The Conclusion, is releasing on Friday, October 2, 2026. The film will clash with Hollywood films like Digger, Verity and others. It features an ensemble cast which includes Ajay Devgn returning as Vijay Salgaonkar, alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and Ishita Dutta.

Jaideep Ahlawat is also joining the cast as Crime Branch SP Rajveer Singh Tomar, while Prakash Raj will play a high-profile lawyer, Indrajith Shetty.

The film is written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak have produced the film under Panorama Studios.

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