Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal set to share screen after marriage in Tu Hai Meri Kiran; makers unveil poster

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to share the screen once again in Tu Hai Meri Kiran. The film marks their first on-screen collaboration after marriage, with the makers unveiling its first poster on Thursday, October 1, 2026. For the unversed, the duo first appeared together in the 2022 film Double XL, directed by Satram Ramani.

The upcoming film Tu Hai Meri Kiran is slated to hit theatres on October 23, 2026. The film is produced by Echelon Productions in association with Pam Studios and AND Productions.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal reunite for Tu Hai Meri Kiran

The poster features the first look of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal from the film and appears to be set in a restaurant. It also carries the line, "She found a connection, he found an obsession." Sharing the first look poster from the film, Sonakshi wrote, "Where would you draw the line between LOVE and OBSESSION? #TuHaiMeriKiran in cinemas 23rd October. Stay tuned." Take a look below:

Tu Hai Meri Kiran: Production details

As per the available information, Tu Hai Meri Kiran is written and directed by Karan Rawal. It is produced by Vishal Rana, Sarvesh Goel, Ashwani Kumar, Manoj Darak and Nrupal Patel. Shoaib Memon and Taha Menon serve as the co-producers.

About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

For the unversed, Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha married her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024, in a private civil ceremony. After dating for seven years, the couple got married under the Special Marriage Act at Sonakshi's home in Mumbai.

The couple also hosted a reception at Shilpa Shetty's restaurant. Sharing the first pictures from their civil wedding on Instagram, Sonakshi wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer 23.06.2024."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's work front

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the legal drama System alongside Jyothika. The film was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and premiered on Prime Video on May 22. She will be next seen in the second season of the crime thriller series Dahaad alongside Vijay Varma.

Meanwhile, Zaheer Iqbal, who made his acting debut with the 2019 film Notebook, was last seen in the 2022 film Double XL, where he first worked with Sonakshi Sinha. The film also starred Huma Qureshi in a key role.

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