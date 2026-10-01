Ranvir Shorey responds to Rahul Bhatt's 2002 claim involving Pooja Bhatt: 'Let me add the missing piece'

Actor-director Pooja Bhatt's brother Rahul Bhatt has recently made headlines for his statements on a podcast. During the interaction, he spoke about several topics, including his father Mahesh Bhatt’s relationship with late actor Parveen Babi. He also addressed the claims that Ranvir Shorey 'hit' his sister during an altercation.

Now, a day after Rahul Bhatt’s statements, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 actor Ranvir Shorey has responded to them by sharing a post on his X handle. He said that defending yourself against violence should not be described as 'hitting'.

Ranvir Shorey reacts to Rahul Bhatt's statements

Ranvir shared a media report about Rahul’s interview on X and opened up about the claims surrounding his past relationship with Pooja Bhatt. Reacting to the interview, he wrote, "I’m glad over 20 years of malicious propaganda and slander has finally given way to some truth (sic)!”

He then added what he called the "missing piece" in the story. Ranvir wrote, "defending yourself against violence to escape someone toxic is not 'hitting'!" Take a look at his X post below:

(Image Source : X: RANVIR SHOREY )Screengrab taken from Ranvir Shorey's X handle.

What did Rahul Bhatt say about Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt's argument in a podcast?

During his conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Rahul Bhatt revisited the argument and expressed regret over his actions. He also spoke about the legal consequences that followed. Recalling the argument between Ranvir and Pooja, Rahul said he overreacted when he intervened. He admitted to breaking the window of Ranvir's car and fracturing one of the actor's ribs.

He said, "There was an argument between Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt. They had an argument, after which Ranvir hit her [Pooja Bhatt] or something like that. I had to step in and, when I did, my response was a bit exaggerated. I broke his car's glass and broke one of his ribs."

Rahul further acknowledged that his actions led to his arrest and criminal charges for taking the law into his own hands. He further added, "I did a wrong thing by taking the law into my own hands. Subsequently, I paid the price for it. I was arrested. Charged."

Ranvir Shorey's work front

On the work front, Ranvir Shorey was seen in The Pyramid Scheme alongside Paramvir Cheema, Smita Bansal, Alfia Jafry and others. He will be next seen in Prashant Bhagia's upcoming comedy drama, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, which features Boman Irani and Anupam Kher in a lead role.

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Rahul Bhatt reacts to father Mahesh Bhatt's affair with Parveen Babi in the 70s: 'Was lucky not to…'