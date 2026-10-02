Drishyam 3 Movie Release LIVE Updates: Ajay Devgn-Jaideep Ahlawat's film hits theatres amid strong buzz

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, and this time the story continues with the final chapter: Drishyam 3: The Conclusion. The much-awaited film arrived in theatres on Friday, October 2, 2026, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, and brings back the suspense and mystery that have been central to the franchise.

With Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj joining the cast, the film has generated considerable buzz among moviegoers eager to see what unfolds next in Vijay's story. The previous instalments kept audiences guessing with their twists and turns, and expectations are high for the latest chapter.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant and others. The film has been produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner of Panorama Studios.

Stay tuned to this live blog to get the latest updates related to early audience reactions and the latest developments surrounding Drishyam 3.