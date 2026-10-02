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Drishyam 3 Movie Release LIVE Updates: Ajay Devgn-Jaideep Ahlawat's film hits theatres amid strong buzz

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Updated:

Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat's Drishyam 3 has arrived in theatres amid strong buzz on October 2, 2026. Follow live updates for audience reactions, reviews and the latest developments surrounding the film.

Follow this live blog for Drishyam 3 movie release updates.
Follow this live blog for Drishyam 3 movie release updates. Image Source : TMDB

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, and this time the story continues with the final chapter: Drishyam 3: The Conclusion. The much-awaited film arrived in theatres on Friday, October 2, 2026, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, and brings back the suspense and mystery that have been central to the franchise.

With Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj joining the cast, the film has generated considerable buzz among moviegoers eager to see what unfolds next in Vijay's story. The previous instalments kept audiences guessing with their twists and turns, and expectations are high for the latest chapter.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant and others. The film has been produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner of Panorama Studios.

Stay tuned to this live blog to get the latest updates related to early audience reactions and the latest developments surrounding Drishyam 3.

 

Live updates :Drishyam 3 Movie Release LIVE Updates

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  • 10:23 AM (IST)Oct 02, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Drishyam 3 Movie Release Live Updates: Ajay Devgn's film releases on October 2, the franchise's iconic alibi date

    Ajay Devgn's crime thriller releases on October 2, a date that holds special significance in the Drishyam franchise. In the first instalment, Ajay Devgn's character, Vijay Salgaonkar, uses the date to create an alibi and escape suspicion in a murder case.

     

  • 10:14 AM (IST)Oct 02, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Drishyam 3 Movie Release Live Updates: Panorama Studios urges fans not to share spoilers

    The production banner Panorama Studios has urged viewers not to share spoilers from Drishyam 3. Sharing a post on X, the makers wrote, "Don't spread spoilers."

  • 10:07 AM (IST)Oct 02, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Drishyam 3 Movie Release Live Updates: Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj join the cast

    Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj have joined Ajay Devgn in the latest instalment, adding new faces to the suspense-filled world of the Drishyam franchise. Jaideep plays SP Crime Branch officer Rajveer Singh Tomar, who takes over the case, while Prakash Raj plays high-profile lawyer Indrajith Shetty.

  • 9:56 AM (IST)Oct 02, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Drishyam 3 Movie Release Live Updates: Ajay Devgn's film records massive advance booking sales

    According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam: The Conclusion has recorded Rs 60.13 crore in gross advance sales across seven show dates. Its net advance collection, excluding blocked seats, stands at Rs 49.22 crore.

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Oct 02, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Drishyam 3 Movie Release Live Updates: Abhishek Pathak returns as director

    Abhishek Pathak has returned to direct the third and final instalment of the Drishyam franchise. The film continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family's fight to protect their secrets.

  • 9:41 AM (IST)Oct 02, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Drishyam 3 Movie Release Live Updates: Ajay Devgn's film hits theatres today

    Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, which has arrived in cinemas on October 2, 2026, amid strong buzz.

     

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Drishyam 3 Ajay Devgn Jaideep Ahlawat
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