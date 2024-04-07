Naino Mein Sapna to Taki O Taki: 5 popular retro songs of Jeetendra | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jeetendra

Veteran actor Jeetendra celebrates his 82nd birthday today. The birthday boy’s active acting career spanned the 1960s to the 1990s. He was the best dancer of that period. All of his songs from 'Taaki Taaki', 'Naino me sapna', 'Mast Baharon Ka me Aashiq', 'Pyar Ka Tohfa' and so many more are still some of the best retro tunes to groove on. On the occasion of Jeetendra's birthday, here are 5 retro tunes of Bollywood's jumping jack that still make us groove.

1. Taki O Taki

This popular song from Himmatwala was sung by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. This evergreen song is still played on many occasions. Taki O Taki was penned by Indeevar and the music was composed by Bappi Lahiri.

2. Naino Mein Sapna

Another masterpiece from the film Himmatwala. The iconic duo Jeetendra and Sridevi's dance is still recreated by many. The song is sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. Naino Mein Sapna was penned by Indeevar and composed by Bappi Lahiri.

3. Tohfa Tohfa, Tohfa

The song Tohfa Tohfa, Tohfa featured Jaya Prada and Jeetendra from the film Tohfa. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle. Lyrics were penned by Indeevar and music was composed by Bappi Lahiri.

4. Mast Baharo Ka Main Aashiq

Mast Baharo Ka Main Aashiq song was from the film Farz featuring Jeetendra and Arun Irani. The song was sung by the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. Lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi and music was composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal.

5. Dhal Gaya Din

Dhal Gaya Din song from the film Humjoli featured Jeetendra and Leena Chandavarkar. The song was sung by Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar. Lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi and music was composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal.

