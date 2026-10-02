President Murmu, PM Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi; remember Lal Bahadur Shastri's enduring legacy

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary, with both leaders highlighting the continuing relevance of his ideals. President Murmu said Gandhi's message of peace and non-violence has acquired greater significance amid conflicts in several parts of the world, while PM Modi described Bapu's life as a continuing source of guidance for humanity. The President visited Rajghat in New Delhi and attended the Sarva-Dharma Prarthana at Gandhi's samadhi as part of the Gandhi Jayanti observances. October 2 also marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whom President Murmu and PM Modi remembered separately for his simplicity, dedication to the nation and the enduring message of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan".

President Murmu highlights Gandhi's message of peace and non-violence

In her Gandhi Jayanti message, President Murmu said Gandhi's life and ideals continue to command respect across the world. She underlined the relevance of his philosophy at a time when war and conflict continue to affect different parts of the world. "On behalf of all citizens, I pay my respectful tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary, celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti," the President said.

She added that Gandhi's ideals have a particular resonance in the present global situation. "Today, an atmosphere of war and conflict prevails in many parts of the world, affecting all nations. In these circumstances, Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace and non-violence becomes even more relevant," she said.

Murmu links Gandhi's Sarvodaya vision with Viksit Bharat

The President also connected Gandhi's ideal of 'Sarvodaya', or the welfare and upliftment of all, with India's stated development goals. She said India is moving towards the national objective of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047, with emphasis on empathy and inclusion so that the benefits of development reach every citizen. "On the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, let us reaffirm our commitment to building an empowered, developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat through our ethical conduct and active participation," Murmu said.

PM Modi recalls Gandhi's truth, non-violence and compassion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and recalled the values that defined his life. "Revered Bapu’s entire life is a beacon of truth, non-violence, compassion and service that will continue to guide humanity in every era," PM Modi said. He also shared verses from the Bhagavad Gita, "Adveshta sarva-bhutanam, maitrah karuna eva cha. Nirmamo nirahankarah, sama-duhkha-sukhah kshami." In a separate post, PM Modi said, "May Bapu's timeless message keep guiding us towards a better society and a Viksit Bharat." The Prime Minister also shared a video message in which he spoke about the significance of October 2 and the global influence of Gandhi's thoughts.

PM Modi urges people to embrace Swadeshi and Khadi

In his video message, PM Modi recalled Gandhi's emphasis on Swadeshi and Khadi and appealed to citizens to support locally made products. He urged people to purchase at least one Khadi product on October 2 and say with pride, "This is Swadeshi!" The Prime Minister also reflected on Gandhi's influence beyond political power, saying his ideas have continued to resonate with people across the world. He said Gandhi's thoughts would remain relevant as long as their influence continued to flow alongside humanity.

PM Modi remembers Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary

October 2 is also the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. PM Modi paid tribute to Shastri as well, recalling his simplicity and dedication to the nation. The Prime Minister highlighted Shastri's famous slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" and his contribution to motivating India's soldiers and farmers. "And see, friends, Lal Bahadur Shastri came, gave the mantra of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' (Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer), and India's farmers rose to the occasion," Modi said.

He described Shastri as a leader whose personality combined humility with determination and noted that his selfless commitment to the country enabled him to make a significant contribution during his relatively short tenure as Prime Minister.

Why October 2 is significant

October 2 brings together the birth anniversaries of two prominent figures in India's public life. Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, while Lal Bahadur Shastri was born on the same date in 1904. Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year in India to commemorate Gandhi's birth anniversary. The United Nations also observes October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence, giving the date significance beyond India. The 2026 observances therefore brought together tributes to Gandhi's principles of truth, non-violence and service with remembrance of Shastri's simplicity, national service and "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" message.

(With inputs from ANI)

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