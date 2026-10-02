Former Rajasthan minister Vishvendra Singh quits Congress, brings serious allegations against Dotasara

Jaipur:

Former Rajasthan minister Vishvendra Singh on Friday officially quit the Congress party, announcing his exit via a social media post. His resignation came a severe public feud with Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Govind Singh Dotasra. Singh opted to resign shortly after the state unit recommended disciplinary action against him for his remarks. Sharing his thoughts on social media, Vishvendra Singh raised sharp questions about the functioning of state Congress president (PCC Chief) Govind Singh Dotasara and the current state of the party.

Singh says he was feeling suffocated within the party

In his resignation letter, Singh stated clearly that he was feeling suffocated by the sycophancy and wrong policies prevalent within the party, and that it was better to leave with self-respect than to live in such an environment.

Vishvendra Singh expressed his feelings in his resignation letter, saying that he has always made decisions based on his conscience and his beliefs. He added that if the party to which he dedicated his entire life is repaying his loyalty, honesty, and dedication in this way, he is deeply troubled.

He also sarcastically said that today the tradition of flattery has become dominant in the party, and if calling a spade a spade and refusing to stand up to lies is a sin, then he will commit it again and again.

He also clarified that his ancestors never compromised with wrongdoing, and following their example, he is saying goodbye to the party leadership because he can no longer continue with this wrong practice.

He wrote this in his resignation post

"Respected Chairman Sir, I have always taken decisions in life by listening to the voice of my Ishta Giriraj Maharaj and my conscience. Today, the baseless statements made by some small-time so-called leaders have angered my workers. My conscience is also sad and distressed. If the party for which I sacrificed my life has rewarded my loyalty, honesty, and dedication in this way, I am deeply shaken. I have always lived my life with dignity, respect, and self-respect. I have never compromised on my principles and ideals. My workers are angry due to the current tradition of flattery. If calling a spade a spade and not supporting falsehood is a sin, then I will do it every time. I neither do wrong nor tolerate wrong. My public life is a gift from the people. I live for them and will die for them. Every drop of my blood has been, and will continue to be, shed for my workers, my voters, the people of my constituency, and the people of the state. My public life is open." It is a book, it is spotless, I have never allowed any stain to be put on my reputation nor will I ever allow it to be put on my reputation, in such a situation it is better to die a death of self-respect rather than dying of suffocation, my ancestors never compromised on such things, following them I too think it is better for me to say goodbye to you, perhaps I will not be able to keep pace with your wrong ways and policies anymore!'' Jai Giriraj Maharaj, Jai Hind, Jai Bharat

He brings serious allegations against Dotasara

The controversy deepened further when Vishvendra Singh wrote a post on the social media platform and made very serious and personal allegations against PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara.

RAS recruitment controversy: Singh alleged that when Govind Singh Dotasara was the Education Minister, he misused his position and allegedly got his son, daughter-in-law and other relatives 80 marks each in the RAS interview (in the years 2016 and 2018).

REET exam and certificate: He has demanded a high-level and impartial inquiry from Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma into the alleged irregularities in the REET exam and the misuse of OBC non-creamy layer certificate.

Also Read:

Bharatpur Municipal Corporation Election Results: Independents upset BJP, Congress in CM's home district