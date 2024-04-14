Memories of Alhambra to My Holo Love: Sci-fi Korean dramas you need to add to your watchlist

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sci-fi Korean dramas

K-dramas often cater to various genres of K-dramas to the audience as per their demand. But, mostly nowadays, netizens have been more captivated and intrigued by the idea of romance and thrill in CEO-centered dramas. Let's take a look at a few of the sci-fi K-Dramas which would keep you at the edge of your seats with their brilliant storyline.

1. My Holo Love

My Holo Love is the story of a lonely woman with face blindness who finds the perfect companion upon getting to know a humanlike hologram modelled after its genius creator.

2. Memories of the Alhambra

Memories of the Alhambra is the story of the cryptic creator of an innovative augmented reality game, an investment firm executive who meets a woman who runs a hostel in Spain.

3. My Love from the Star

My Love from the Star is the story of Do Min-joon an alien who was stranded on Earth four hundred years ago. Though he is cynical about humans, he gradually changes his views on them when he gets involved with a childish actress.

4. Are You Human?

Are You Human? is the story of a young heir who falls into a coma after being brutally assaulted. However, his mother is determined to keep him in the race for the family fortune and creates a robot to replace him.

5. Love Alarm

Love Alarm tells the story of an app that alerts people if someone in the vicinity likes them, Kim Jojo experiences young love while coping with personal adversities.

6. The Silent Sea

The Silent Sea tells the story of a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets.

