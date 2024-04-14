Kriti Sanon to Varun Dhawan: Bollywood celebrities' gala time at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bollywood celebs at Diljit Dosanjh's concert

Diljit Dosanjh's recent international collaborations with popular singers have proved his recent global domination in music. His versatility in songs has captivated each and everyone and continues to do so. Be it Lover, Black & White, or Naina from Crew, his songs are played on every occasion and in every place. The singer recently performed live in concert in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities stepped out in style to the event.

Kriti Sanon arrived at the concert in a black printed top with black shorts and cowboy-style boots. She accessorised her look with wavy loose locks, a bracelet, and gold hoop earrings. She kept her make-up look simple and radiant. Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Verma were also seen spreading their magic at Diljit Dosanjh's concert. Both of them were spotted going out hand in hand and the actress also posed a lot for the paparazzi. The actress looked gorgeous in her red frilled skirt, which she paired with a denim shirt. Along with Diljit's fans, Bollywood stars also participated in this concert. Many names including Varun Dhawan, Manish Paul, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Karan Kundrra, and Angad Bedi are included.

Not only Bollywood stars but cricketers also attended Diljit's concert with their families, in which Jaspreet Bhumrah was seen with his wife Sanjana. Apart from this, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar was also seen. Let us tell you that Diljit Dosanjh was spotted after giving his tremendous performance.

Diljit Dosanjh was recently seen in the film Amar Singh Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila is based on a person of the same name, who is also known as the Elvis Presley of Punjab. Chamkila sold the maximum number of songs in the Punjabi music world at that time. Thousands of people used to gather in Chamkila's programs to listen to him and his wife Amarjot. Chamkila may have died at the age of 27 but his Akharas will be heard once again in the film. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila also stars Parineeti Chopra as the female lead. The film premiered on OTT platform Netflix on April 12 this year.

