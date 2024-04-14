Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame singer Sid Sriram performs for first time at Coachella, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sid Sriram

Sid Sriram has become one of the country's most talked-about singers after the success of his 'Srivalli' track for 'Pushpa' and Samajavaragamana for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo among others. The California-raised, Chennai-based singer performed at the Coachella for the first time. Videos of him performing are now going viral on social media.

The musician took to social media and shared a video of him performing at the event. In the video, he was seen performing an English R&B song with Carnatic touches. Dressed in a white t-shirt, a neutral-toned co-ord set, sunglasses on and his long hair up in a man-bun, the audience seemed to enjoy his performance.

The caption read, "@sidsriram got the Coachella livestream started right." Fans of his went gaga seeing him performing on an international platform.

Netizens took to the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, "Greatest voice of our generation". Another user wrote, "Highly appreciate you for this God bless! We need more positivity in these wicked times. Love conquers all". "Nailed it", wrote the third user. Singer Jonite Gandhi commented, "You better sing sid!". Aladdin actress Naomi Scott also commented with a fire emoji".

For the unversed, Sid Sriram is an Indian Carnatic musician, producer and playback singer. He is an R&B songwriter and has been working in several languages. His notable works include Vachindamma from Geetha Govindam, Amma Song from Oke Oka Jeevitham, Mei Nigra from 24, Aradhya from Kushi, Nee Singam Dhan from Pathu Thala and Nira from Takkar among others.

