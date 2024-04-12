Park Bo-ram, best known for songs Beautiful and Hyehwadong from K-Drama Reply 1988, dies at 30

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM South Korean singer Park Bo-ram

Popular South Korean singer Park Bo-ram who gained worldwide recognition after singing for the K-Drama Reply 1988 died at the age of 30. Her agency XANADU Entertainment confirmed the news of her death through a statement to the media. Her sudden death has left the celebrities and fans in shock. The cause of her death is still unknown and investigation is going on.

They said in the statement, "This is XANADU Entertainment. We are here to share sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Park Bo-ram suddenly passed away late at night on April 11. All of the artists and executives at XANADU Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness. It is even more heartbreaking that we have to tell you this sudden news to all of the fans who support Park Bo-ram. The funeral will be held after consulting with the bereaved's family. Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased so she may rest in peace."

Fans took to social media to express their condolences. One user wrote, "Rest in Peace Boram. At only 30 years old, you left to sing to the angels. Reply 1988 OST was wonderful because of your warm voice. Sincere regrets and condolences to the family and loved ones. Hyehwadong...It will remain a song of the soul". Another user wrote, "R.I.P #ParkBoRam....She's so talented singer. In that era where many OST K-dramas had a lot of female singers. She sang 49 Days OST beautifully. Will miss your voice". "Remembering #ParkBoram: A Tribute to a Talented Artist", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Park Bo-ram made her debut in singing with the release of the single Beautiful featuring rapper Zico. Apart from, Reply 1988, she has sung songs for the series Playful Kiss, 49 Days, Hyde, Jekyll, Me, Introverted Boss, Man to Man, Prison Playbook, About Time, Touch Your Heart, Once Again, Yacha and Flirty Boy and Girl. She has sung songs which topped the charts including, Sorry, Will Be Fine, Please Stop Me, If You, How About You, One More Shot, To My Unloving Self, Do as I Like, Alone and I hope among others.

