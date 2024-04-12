WATCH: 'Fauda' actor Tsahi Halevi croons THIS popular DDLJ song, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Israeli actor Tsahi halevi

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been referred to as the Badshah of Bollywood, never ceases to amaze his fans with his charm, his sense of humour and, of course, his amazing acting skills, which leave everyone in awe. Recently, Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi, who gained worldwide recognition with his popular series Fauda was seen singing the popular song from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The video of him is now going viral on social media.

In the clip, Tsahi Halevi is seen singing soulfully Tujhe dekha toh ye jaana sanam' from the film DDLJ. Fans flooded the comment and expressed their comment section. One user wrote, "That's fantastic! It's always wonderful to see actors from different cultures embracing and celebrating the richness of global cinema. Tsahi Halevi's rendition of "Tujhe dekha toh ye jaana sanam" must have been a delightful surprise for fans, adding another layer of cultural exchange and appreciation to the mix. It's moments like these that remind us of the universal language of music and cinema." Another user wrote, "Are 41 ke fan ko aur mat rulaao. Srk". "Wow", wrote the third user.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is an iconic and popular film featuring the duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who are loved by millions of fans. The film also stars Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Parmeet Sethi and Satish Shah among others. The film tells the story of Raj and Simran meet during a trip across Europe and the two fall in love. However, when Raj learns that Simran is already promised to another, he follows her to India to win her and her father over.

For the unversed, Tsahi Halevi is a popular Israeli actor and singer who gained worldwide recognition after starring in the series Fauda. He made his Bollywood debut last year in Nushrratt Bharuccha in the film Akelli. He played the role of Assad. Apart from Fauda, his other notable works include, Bethlehem, The Engineer, Mossad, Fullmoon, The Cops, Checkmate, Laila in Haifa and Metim Lerega among others.

