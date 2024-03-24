' Na hum kuch galat...', Elvish Yadav shares his Vlog on YouTube after bail in snake venom charges

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav is finally back to his daily routine life. He shared his first Vlog on YouTube after coming out of jail. He shared his experiences and how to go forward in life after going through a bad phase.

Elvish said, “The one week that went by, no doubt, was a very bad phase of life. What to talk about the time I was inside. Let's start a new chapter on a positive note. All those who supported me didn't support me, talked badly or well about me, thanks to all. I can only thank everyone. I am back to my work.” He also said about spending time in jail, "Na hum kuch ghalat kehte hai, na kuch ghalat karte hai.I'll face this too. God forbid anyone should face such problems the way I had to. But it's ok, part of life. I'll tackle this too." Elvish also added, "It will take some time for the same energy to come back, guys. Forgive me if you think I don't have the same energy. Maybe I lost a little weight."

On March 17, Elvish was arrested by the police along with five others and all were charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Elvish was sent to 14 days of judicial custody and was interrogated by the police. After spending almost a week in jail, Elvish was first granted bail by Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court on March 22.

For the unversed, nine venomous snakes were recovered during the raid. Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, removing the venom glands of a snake is a punishable offence and the guilty can be jailed for seven years.

Siddhartha Yadav aka Elvish Yadav is a popular YouTuber from Gurugram. Apart from winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, he is also known for his music videos and is quite popular among the youth.

Bad Guy, Systumm, Punja Daab, Rao Sahab, Hum Toh Deewane, Meter Khench Ke and Bolero are some of his popular music videos.

