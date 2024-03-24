Cameron Diaz becomes mother at 51, shares heartwarming post on Instagram | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Cameron Diaz shared a poster on Instagram to announce that he has taken over motherhood at the age of 51

Cameron Diaz, who is loved for the 1994 film The Mask, has once again become a mother at the age of 51. The Hollywood actor has announced this to fans through an Instagram post. In fact, Cameron Diaz and her musician husband Benji Madden wrote that they are "blessed and grateful" to welcome their son Cardinal Madden into their family. After seeing the special post, fans are seen reacting and congratulating the couple.



Cameron shared a post on drawing on Instagram. "A little bird whispered to me," is written on the drawing. "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kid's safety and privacy, we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our family to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden captioned the post.

Cameron Diaz gave birth to daughter Radix in 2020

Earlier, Cameron and Benji had announced the birth of daughter Radix in 2020 through an Instagram post. Due to privacy, she did not share the pictures of her daughter to date. It is noteworthy that The Mask, There's Something About Mary and Charlie's Angels actor Cameron married band Good Charlotte member Benji in early 2015.

