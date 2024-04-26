'It's a return to form...', Filmmaker Fede Alvarez announces new 'Alien' film in works

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Ridley Scott's directorial: Alien

Ridley Scott's “Alien” is back in theatres for its 45th anniversary and to get audiences excited about the new installment coming in August. According to a report in PTI, filmmaker Fede Alvarez said, he wanted to take this upcoming installment to its roots, i.e., horror. The director also revealed the release date of the upcoming film.

He said, "It's a return to form...At its core, at its heart, it's a horror thriller. It was a world that felt familiar, that I thought I knew, but it was going into way more adult and scary places." Though he was a bit too young to see “Alien” in its first run, he got a peek at the new print coming to theatres and said it looked “incredible”.The showings will also include a conversation between Alvarez and Scott. The new film is set around the time of “Alien” and “Aliens”, focusing on a group of 20-somethings, including Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson and Isabela Merced, looking to escape their dull lives in a mining colony. But of course, it comes with some complications from that terrifying creature who likes to lurk in the corners.

The original two films were formative for Alvarez, known for the 2013 “Evil Dead” reboot and the 2016 horror “Don't Breathe”. He recalled a “primal memory” of watching them on VHS and feeling like he was watching an R-rated Star Wars. He enlisted a lot of the behind-the-scenes creatives and concept artists who worked on the Scott and James Cameron films to help get the look right. Sometimes, they were excited to use new technologies that weren't available in the 1970s and 80s.

And other times, they realised the old-school way was still the best. Álvarez said a big question was how they were going to get the set to melt when it's hit with the alien's blood.“It's not an easy CG thing to create, It's like it has to be practical.” he said. The upcoming installment is scheduled to release on August 16 this year.

For the unversed, Ridley Scott's directorial Alien tells the story of the crew of a spacecraft, Nostromo, intercepts a distress signal from a planet and sets out to investigate it. However, to their horror, they are attacked by an alien which later invades their ship. The film featured Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, John Hurt, Iam Holm, Harry Dean Staton and Helen Horton among others.

Also Read: 'It is quite self-destructive...', Richa Chadha REVEALS details about her character in Heeramandi

Also Read: Krushna Abhishek's emotional reaction after 'mama' Govinda attends Arti's wedding | WATCH